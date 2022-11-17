221118-news-bpdogpix

North Carolina’s Burke County Aninal Services posted this photo of Billy Bob, a 110-pound mastiff with challenging but endearing behaviors.

 FACEBOOK

A 110-pound dog with countless bad habits is winning hearts on social media after a North Carolina shelter hilariously begged: “Someone adopt this hot mess” in a Facebook post.

The dog, appropriately named Billy Bob, is a bumbling mastiff with the size and disposition of an average teenager.