WASHINGTON -- Justice Sonia Sotomayor said in a statement Wednesday that she did not ask Justice Neil Gorsuch to wear a mask, but she also did not give her reasons for participating in oral arguments remotely from her chambers, instead of on the bench.
The Supreme Court press information office released a rare, short statement attributed to the two justices.
"Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us. It is false. While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends," it said.
The short statement was apparently issued in response to a report from National Public Radio Supreme Court Nina Totenberg, although it did not address some of the reporting.
Sotomayor was diagnosed with diabetes as a child, and her condition makes her especially vulnerable to the dangers of COVID-19. Since the court returned to the bench in the fall, she has been the most cautious of the justices, all of whom are vaccinated and have received boosters, according to a court spokeswoman.
She has worn a mask on the bench, while the rest of the justices did not.
In the new year, since the emergence of the omicron variant, Sotomayor has participated in oral arguments from her chambers. The rest of the justices at least enter the courtroom with masks on, with the exception of Gorsuch, who sits between Sotomayor and Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
Totenberg reported: "Sotomayor did not feel safe in close proximity to people who were unmasked. Chief Justice John Roberts, understanding that, in some form or other asked the other justices to mask up. They all did except Gorsuch, who, as it happens, sits next to Sotomayor on the bench. His continued refusal since then has also meant that Sotomayor has not attended the justices' weekly conference in person, joining instead by telephone."
The statement by the two justices did not address those specifics.
But it was apparently aimed at countering the report, which made Gorsuch a trending topic on Twitter and sparked media commentary.
On the bench Wednesday, all of the justices again were masked, although a few took their face coverings off for brief periods. Sotomayor again participated remotely.