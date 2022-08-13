The Pro-ject Record Box E

The Pro-ject Record Box E. (pro-jectusa.com/TNS)

 pro-jectusa.com

Q. I saw your recent column on digitizing music from a turntable with a built-in USB output. I have an old Sansui turntable with red-white analog outputs. What do I need to digitize my hundreds of albums?

—L.J., Minneapolis