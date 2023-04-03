Bolivian chef Marsia Taha and Peruvian chef Virgilio Martinez collaborate to preserve their ancestral culture, in La Paz

In the high altitudes of Bolivia's La Paz, some of South America's top chefs are paying homage to regional Amazonian culinary ingredients including gusanillo, or worm chili, tree bark that tastes like garlic, and honey from stingless bees.

The new collaboration between Bolivian chef Marsia Taha and Peruvian chef Virgilio Martinez is seeking to raise awareness of the region's incredible -- and at times unusual -- foods, and the indigenous communities at the forefront of collecting them.