Forensic scientists work to identify and transfer the remains of victims of the Spanish Civil War at "Valley of the Fallen" monument near Madrid

Forensic equipment is pictured at the premises of the "Valley of the Fallen" monument, now known as "Valley of Cuelgamuros", as forensic scientists begin work to identify and transfer the remains of 128 victims of the Spanish Civil War who are buried at the site,?near Madrid, Spain, June 12, 2023. Spanish Government/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY

 Spanish Government

MADRID -- Forensic scientists have begun exhuming the bodies of 128 victims of the Spanish Civil War from the former mausoleum of General Francisco Franco near Madrid, the government said on Monday.

The exhumation, which is being carried out as an election campaign heats up, is the first involving people whose bodies were moved from other parts of Spain after the 1936-1939 war and reburied without their families' consent in a monument built by Franco in the Valley of Cuelgamuros, formerly known as Valley of the Fallen.