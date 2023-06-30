Spanish archaeologists draw map of 2,500-year-old shipwreck to bring it out of the sea

Divers from Valencia University map and assess the state of a 2,500-year-old Phoenician vessel that is submerged 66 yards from the beach of Mazarron, Spain, on June 20. 

 JOSE A MOYA/REGIONAL GOVERNMENT OF MURCIA/Handout via REUTERS

MADRID -- A group of Spanish archaeologists have made detailed diagrams of a 2,500-year-old Phoenician shipwreck to help work out how best to recover it from the sea before a storm destroys it forever.

The eight-meter-long Mazarron II, named after the municipality in the southeastern Spanish region of Murcia where it was found off the coast, is a unique piece of ancient maritime engineering.