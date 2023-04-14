Beatriz Flamini, a Spanish mountaineer is seen leaving the cave after 500 days of isolation and hugging teammates in Motril

MADRID -- A 50-year-old Spanish extreme athlete emerged on Friday from a 500-day challenge living 230 feet deep in a cave outside Granada with minimal contact outside.

Wearing dark glasses and smiling as she adjusted to the light of spring in southern Spain, elite mountaineer Beatriz Flamini told reporters that time had flown by and she did not want to come out.