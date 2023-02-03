Alejandro Colomar poses naked in his vegetable garden in Aldaia

Alejandro Colomar poses naked in his vegetable garden on Friday. A Spanish court has ruled in favor of allowing him to continue walking around his village naked, as he has been doing since 2020. 

 EVA MANEZ/REUTERS

MADRID - A Spanish high court has ruled in favor of a man who was fined for walking naked through the streets of a town in the region of Valencia and later tried to attend a court hearing in the nude.

In a statement, the region's high court said it had struck down an appeal against a lower court decision to annul fines handed out to the man for being naked in the streets of Aldaia, a town on the outskirts of the regional capital.