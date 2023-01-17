Spanish pets blessed by priests in annual ritual Reuters Jan 17, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save MADRID -- Hundreds of Spanish pet owners took their animals to church on Tuesday where Catholic priests blessed them on the Day of St Anthony the Abbott, the patron saint of animals.A few dogs barked, but most animals waited patiently to be sprinkled with holy water on the steps of the baroque St Anthony's Church in central Madrid.Priest Angel Garcia then said Mass in front of dozens of pets inside, also to some barking from the pews.Carlos Cabestany, 51, brought his greyhound, Rita."It is a Madrid tradition and we like to keep it alive," he said. (Reporting by Guillermo Martinez and Silvio Catellanos, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by David Latona, Alexandra Hudson) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY So you won $1.35 billion in the lottery. Now what? French city asks Madonna to lend it a painting lost in 1918 Tom Brady is messing with the clock, and it's about to get awkward Georgia offensive lineman and recruiting staffer killed in car crash Scientists unearth megaraptors, feathered dinosaur fossils in Chile's Patagonia {{title}} Most Popular Two EMTs went to help a man in crisis. Now they're charged with murder. Stuntman Robbie Knievel, son of daredevil Evel Knievel, dead at 60 after cancer battle Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.35B, game’s 2nd-highest prize, with next drawing set for Friday the 13th Reporter’s Boston accent slips through during newscast on ‘New Hampshah’ Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54 9-year-old plucks 15-million-year-old shark tooth from Maryland waters Elon Musk breaks world record for 'worst loss of fortune,' Guinness says Universal plans new family resort in Texas, Las Vegas horror attraction Most UFO reports 'unremarkable,' U.S. intel says, but analysis goes on ‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller to serve 1 year of probation, pay fine after pleading guilty to unlawful trespass Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email