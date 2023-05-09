Archaeologists Ines Morales, Rocio Moron and Veronica Alberto from Tibicena analyze a human skull

LAS PALMAS, Spain -- Archaeologists on Spain's Gran Canaria island are puzzled: who were the six young men whose skeletons were found face-down, hands tied and covered with stones in a cliff-side cave?

Evidence at the Caleta de Arriba site points to a violent death centuries ago which could pre-date the 15th century Spanish conquest of the archipelago off northwest Africa.