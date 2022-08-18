The dolmen of Guadalperal, also known as the Spanish Stonehenge, is seen due to the receding waters of the Valdecanas reservoir in the outskirts of El Gordo

 SUSANA VERA/REUTERS

CACERES, Spain -- A brutal summer has caused havoc for many in rural Spain, but one unexpected side effect of the country's worst drought in decades has delighted archaeologists -- the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle in a dam whose waterline has receded.

Officially known as the Dolmen of Guadalperal but dubbed the Spanish Stonehenge, the circle of dozens of megalithic stones is believed to date back to 5000 BC.