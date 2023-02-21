SPORTS-SPORTSHUB-SUSPENDS-TONY-MASSAROTTI-ENTIRE-1-MLV.jpg

Tony Massarotti, co-host of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” show at Super Bowl radio row in 2019.

 masslive.com

Tony Massarotti, the co-host of the Sports Hub’s top-rated Felger and Mazz afternoon drive show, has been suspended for the remainder of this week without pay for insensitive comments he made last week.

His partner Michael Felger opened Tuesday’s show by announcing the suspension. He read a statement for Beasley Media, which owns the Sports Hub and five other Boston stations.