People on the prowl for a new podcast to consume often go for a stimulating option like a political debate or a true crime mystery to quicken the pulse.
But when the din of the world becomes too much, listeners often need the opposite vibe: something soothing and sedating, maybe with the sound of static or falling rain. Perhaps a touch of crickets.
Enter -- quietly, on tippy-toes -- the white noise podcasters.
While the top of the podcast charts on Spotify and Apple are still dominated by garrulous, jawboning hosts, these days you can also reliably find a smattering of white noise shows appearing in the mix.
Relatively new to the podcast scene, the tranquil programs haves names like "Calming White Noise," "Best Noise Labs," "Relaxing White Noise" and "Deep Sleep Sounds."
Who is behind the popular offerings is a bit of a mystery.
To date, the major podcast networks have yet to pile into the field, leaving independent creators to serve the growing market.
Curiously, at time when most podcasters clamor for public attention, the white noise podcast creators remain a relatively tight-lipped group. Requests to speak with multiple shows, even those with a contact form, were declined or went unanswered. In one case, the name of a website's owner was hidden -- its host was listed, improbably, as "Earth."
Those who did respond to interview requests say they are making good money, winning over fans and marveling at the power of podcast distribution. Collectively, the shows represent a burgeoning and lucrative podcast genre.
Todd Moore, a Florida Keys resident, quit his cybersecurity job in 2009 to focus full-time on an app, which he named White Noise. In 2019, he launched a podcast named "Tmsoft's White Noise Sleep Sounds," using Anchor, Spotify's free podcast-hosting software. Moore says that his white noise show now gets around 50,000 listens per day -- a figure that would rank in the top 25% of all podcasts, according to Marshall Williams, partner and chairman of the podcast ad agency Ad Results Media.
Moore and his white noise team -- yes, he has five employees and contractors -- offer a subscription plan. But most people listen to the free, ad-supported version. Because Moore doesn't want to interrupt the calming aura of his show, he opts to include only pre-roll ads. Anchor manages the commercial load and pays Moore $12.25 per thousand listens, which adds up to about $612.50 per day, or around $18,375 per month.
"I never thought writing a little app on a weekend would turn into my full-time life," Moore said. "You just never know."