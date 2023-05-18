FILE PHOTO: Aftermath of deadly floods in northern Italy

Firefighters work next to a flooded car in Faenza, Italy, Thursday after heavy rains hit Italy’s Emilia-Romagna.

 REUTERS

ROME — Rock legend Bruce Springsteen came under criticism in Italy for going ahead with a concert in Ferrara on Thursday evening after the northern Emilia-Romagna region was battered by floods that left at least nine people dead.

Fans of “The Boss” took to social networks to urge him and its staff to reconsider in a sign of respect for the dead and the thousands evacuated from their homes after torrential rains caused landslides and made rivers break their banks.