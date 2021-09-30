Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams, shown in action in September, punched a wall Sunday after his team’s celebration after clinching its division championship. He’ll need surgery and will miss the upcoming Major League Baseball playoffs.
Devin Williams, one of the best relievers in baseball and a key cog on a Milwaukee Brewers team that recently clinched the National League Central, won’t be part of his team’s playoff push. That’s because he had a few too many brews and punched a wall on Sunday night.
Williams and team president David Stearns spoke to media on Wednesday. Stearns said that Williams hid the injury from the team until Tuesday, when he tried to pitch and realized he couldn’t. Team doctors told Williams on Wednesday that he would need surgery that would knock him out for the rest of the season, although Stearns said there was a small chance he could return if Milwaukee made the World Series.
The Brewers clinched the division with an 8-4 home win over the lifeless New York Mets on Sunday. That’s where the trouble started for Williams.
“After our celebration, I went out to have a few drinks,” the pitcher said Wednesday. “On my way home, I was a little frustrated, upset and punched a wall. That’s how it happened,” he said. “I’m pretty upset with myself, there’s no one to blame but me...I know how big of a role I play on this team.”
Williams had an electric beginning to his MLB career last year, garnering MVP and Cy Young votes and winning the National League Rookie of the Year. He has a 2.50 ERA in 58 appearances this year.
“I didn’t initially think it was going to be that serious...Wasn’t able to throw through it,” a visibly upset Williams said Wednesday.