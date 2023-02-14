An English couple was cleaning their attic recently when they found a bag that had been there since before they bought the house 24 years ago. Inside, they discovered hallowed science fiction artifacts - an original script, shooting schedules and call sheets for one of the first three Star Wars movies that had once belonged to Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca - the towering, hairy Wookiee and co-pilot to Han Solo on the Millennium Falcon.

The couple approached an auctioneer who, thinking the items would interest Star Wars fans, decided to help sell them.