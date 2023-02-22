Italians have long been renowned for their love of coffee and olive oil. Starbucks is now hoping to attract more of them to its chain stores by combining both — a move that is already polarizing prospective customers.
Starbucks announced Tuesday that it is offering a new line of coffee infused with extra virgin olive oil from Sicily across Italian stores, dubbing the unexpected alchemy the “Oleato” — after the Italian word for oil.
The world’s largest-coffee chain has struggled, like other American restaurant groups, to break into the Italian market. While launching its first Italian coffee store in 2017, Starbucks said it was entering the Italian market with “humility and respect” and has since cautiously expanded to 25 stores throughout northern Italy.
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said he came up with the idea of including olive oil in coffee after experimentally mixing a spoon of the green-gold liquid with his own morning brew while in Sicily. “I was absolutely stunned at the unique flavor and texture created,” he said in a release, which heralded the new olive oil range as a “transformational innovation” for coffee drinkers.
Starbucks baristas will mix the oil with oatmilk, either by steaming or shaking it, before pouring the resulting blend into a shot (or two) of either espresso coffee or cold brew to create a flavor described by its menu developers as “caramel-like.”
Many on social media appeared skeptical of the concoction. “Olive oil coffee! I have never seen an Italian drink their espresso with olive oil. Pass,” responded one.
Another called the idea an “atrocity.” One person responded to the news with an emoji for a confounded face.
The coffee will debut in Italy before being rolled out across Starbucks stores in Southern California and elsewhere internationally later this year, the company said.