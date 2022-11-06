PEOPLE-AARON CARTER/

Singer Aaron Carter arrives at the taping of the 2006 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles in 2006.

 reuters file/Fred Prouser

Aaron Carter’s death at age 34 has sparked an outpouring of emotion from fans and celebrities who remembered the pop singer as a boy who shot to fame in the late ‘90s and a troubled adult who battled addiction under the uncomfortable spotlight that child stardom often brings.

Carter — who was known for a number of late-’90s and early-2000s pop hits and as the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter — died on Saturday, according to a statement from Roger Paul, one of his representatives.