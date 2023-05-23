The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Press conference for the film "Asteroid City" in competition

CANNES  - A bus full of celebrities poured onto the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet on Tuesday evening for the premiere of director Wes Anderson's new space-themed fable, "Asteroid City."

As with his previous films, Anderson's cast is a who's who of Hollywood stars, including Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody and Margot Robbie.

