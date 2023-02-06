Many in the Rangeley Lakes Region know of Cornelia "Fly Rod" Crosby, and how the legendary fly fisher and writer worked tirelessly to promote outdoors activities in Maine in the late 1800s. Now more people will learn how Crosby, the state's first Registered Maine Guide, launched Maine as an ecotourism destination long before ecotourism was a word.

A statue commissioned by two Rangeley summer residents will be unveiled on Feb. 14 at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife headquarters in Augusta, the first public venue where the statue will be displayed.