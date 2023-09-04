FILE PHOTO: Fatone and Smash Mouth perform at Disney's 50th anniversary.

Joey Fatone, left, of ‘N Sync and Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth perform during the 50th anniversary celebration at the Disney-MGM Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in 2005.

 RICK FOWLER/reuters file photo

Steve Harwell, the former lead vocalist of rock band Smash Mouth who was best known for the 1999 hit “All Star,” died on Monday at the age of 56.

The band’s manager, Robert Hayes, confirmed Harwell’s passing at the singer’s home in Boise, Idaho, in a statement to media outlets and a Facebook post.