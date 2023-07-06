230707-news-bpstoneos

The Federal Trade Commission says the makers of snacks that have cannabis as ingredients have infringed on trademarks such as Nabisco’s “Oreo” cookies.

WASHINGTON — Six companies that make snacks with the active ingredient of cannabis have been sent cease and desist letters because the packaging looks too much like foods that kids love, including “Stoneos” that mimic Oreo cookies, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Wednesday.

The letters were sent by the FTC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over concern that children may want to try them, the FTC said, including products that could easily be mistaken for Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, and Nerds and other candies.