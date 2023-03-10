ENTER-GRACEVANDIEN-GET

Grace Van Dien attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022, in New York. 

 Theo Wargo/Getty Images/TNS

Grace Van Dien has shifted her focus away from acting after an encounter with a movie producer left her "so upset."

"I have seen that some people are upset with me for turning down acting projects and deciding to stream more, but the fact of the matter is the last few projects I've worked on, I didn't have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for," she said in a Twitch stream earlier this week.