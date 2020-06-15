The daughter of George Floyd recently received Disney stock as a gift from star entertainer Barbra Streisand.
A photo of 6-year-old Gianna Floyd holding up her new portfolio was posted over the weekend on Instagram.
“Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you,” reads the post.
The post was shared to an Instagram account for Gianna that launched last week. The page features numerous photos of the little girl with her father.
Floyd, who was 46, died on May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis. A criminal complaint accuses fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of kneeling on the neck of Floyd, an unarmed black man, for nearly nine minutes.
Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, while three other officers have also been fired and were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Floyd’s death has led to massive anti-racism protests throughout the United States and beyond in recent weeks.
The profile description on Gianna’s Instagram account reads: “My Daddy Changed the World.”
Streisand, 78, is one of 23 accounts that Gianna follows on Instagram.