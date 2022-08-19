A 20-year-old college student went big on Bed Bath & Beyond at the right time, making close to $110 million off the meme-stock favorite after its share price quadrupled and before its buzziest stakeholder signaled plans to sell everything.

Jake Freeman, a math major, had amassed a 6.2% stake in the struggling housewares chain in July. He bought 4.96 million shares at $5.50 each through a Wyoming-based holding company he set up. On Tuesday - a day when the stock spiked above $27 a share before closing at $20.65, up 31% - he sold every everything.