Study ranks South Carolina one of the least safe states, NH one of the safest Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn. Oct 26, 2022 Oct 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago To assess the personal and residential safety of different states, the online financial website Wallethub analyzed 17 indicators of crime and personal health to rank the 50 states.The five least safe states are:46. Louisiana47. Arkansas48. Nevada49. Tennessee50. South CarolinaSource: WalletHub ranking. The best states for personal and residential safety are, in order, the Northeast states of Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire and New Jersey.