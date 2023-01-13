US-NEWS-KNIEVEL-OBIT-GET

Motorcycle daredevil "Kaptain" Robbie Knievel on June 7, 2008, at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. He passed away early on Friday after battling pancreatic cancer.

 Streeter Lecka/Getty Images/TNS

Robbie Knievel, son of stunt performer Evel Knievel and a daredevil in his own right, has died.

The 60-year-old passed away early on Friday after battling pancreatic cancer, according to TMZ. Robbie was in hospice care in his last days and died with his daughters at his side, a family source told the sites.