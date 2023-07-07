FILE PHOTO: Sunrise as hot weather continues, in London

The sun rises behind the BT Tower in London on June 10.

 TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

Once in a while, viral memes and outlandish Reddit claims turn out to be true.

In 2022, a claim circulated on social media asserting that, on July 8, 99 percent of the world’s population would experience daylight or twilight simultaneously; in other words, only 1 percent of the world’s population would be located where it was nighttime.