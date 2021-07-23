She might be a supermodel, but she wasn’t posing this time.
Paulina Porizkova took to social media Thursday to complain she recently was kicked off Hinge for a second time, ostensibly because the dating app didn’t believe she was who she claimed to be.
“OK. What’s up @hinge?” she asked in her Instagram post that included a poolside selfie.
“I signed up a while back, and was booted off instantly because I had violated guide lines. I didn’t even get to post my photo. My name, it seems, is against guidelines?” she wrote.
“I called, I emailed. No one bothered to reply. Then, a friend suggested I use a different phone number and my nickname. I got a few nice dates that way. And boom, now when I need it - I discover @hinge has booted me off again!” she said. “What’s a lady to do?” she asked.
Hinge was quick to respond.
“We are so sorry for the heartache we’ve caused you! We want everyone to have a positive Hinge experience that ultimately leads to finding love,” a Hinge spokesman said in a response to the post that also was emailed to the Daily News.
“People thought having you on Hinge was too good to be true and immediately reported your profile for being fake. Your account is back on the runway with a few Roses on us,” the spokesman said.
Porizkova, 56, recently was linked to screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, 60, but the pair parted ways after making their public debut at the 2021 Oscars.
The Czech-born model wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday that she’s single again.
“I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself,” she said of Sorkin in the post that included a photo of their time together.
“There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely ‘good.’ He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy,” she wrote. “But it doesn’t matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather - we’re still a duck and a goose.”
Hinge did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Porizkova shot to supermodel status in the 1980s with back-to-back covers of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue and a record-breaking $6 million contract with Estée Lauder.
She married rocker Ric Ocasek, lead singer of The Cars, in 1989 after meeting him on the set of a music video.
They had two sons together and seemed to remain amicable when they announced their split in 2018.
Ocasek died in September 2019 at the age of 75. Porizkova later said she felt “incredible hurt and betrayal” when she found out a day later that he left her out of his will.
“Yes, we were separated, yes, we were getting divorced, but I knew love didn’t die with a divorce. We were not just husband and wife, we were family,” she wrote on Instagram.
Porizkova has since openly posted about her grief and healing process, as well as her joyful foray back into the dating scene.