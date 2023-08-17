Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.  

 Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES - The security guards were annoyed, and the fans did not care.

"Keep it moving! Keep it moving!" the SoFi Stadium employees yelled to the hordes of sparkly-dressed attendees causing mass congestion on the floor last Wednesday - Taylor Swift's final scheduled concert in the United States this year. The source of this pileup was fans scrambling to snap photos of Adam Sandler, standing by himself in the corner of a VIP tent, dressed in basketball shorts and an Eras Tour blue crew neck sweatshirt, the most coveted Swift merchandise item.