Police in Washington state have arrested a suspect in the kidnapping attempt of a barista, caught on camera, at a drive-through near Seattle. Auburn police said "overwhelming" support from the community on their lookout call led to the arrest.

In the now-viral video from Jan. 16, a man sharply pulls a barista's hands when she hands him change. As the cash falls, he throws a looped ziptie toward the barista in an attempt to drag her through the window. The victim fights back and manages to shut the window. The suspect drives off after a brief pause.