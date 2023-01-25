LONDON — The US military is investigating an "unidentified flying orb" after a large, round metallic object was spotted by a spy plane over an active conflict zone, it was reported on Tuesday.

The image, originally taken in April 2016 over the city of Mosul, was part of a classified briefing for US officials and was shared by Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp on their podcast "Weaponized," a Daily Mail report said.