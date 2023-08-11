ENTER-MUS-SWIFT-1989-LA

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Monday.

 Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Just like all the diehard Swifties predicted, pop superstar Taylor Swift announced the release date of the next album in her re-recorded series, “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” during her final stop on The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Wednesday.

Swift took up residency at the new football stadium, selling out a record-setting six shows on Aug. 3-5 and 7-9. The show is an over three-hour musical marathon that takes fans through nine of her 10 albums, including her latest, 2022’s “Midnights.”