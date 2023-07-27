A boot that belonged to a German climber who disappeared while hiking along Switzerland's Theodul Glacier in 1986 is pictured in Zermat

A boot that belonged to a German climber who disappeared while hiking along Switzerland’s Theodul Glacier in 1986 is pictured in Zermatt, Switzerland, on July 12.

 Valais Cantonal Police VIA REUTERS

GENEVA — The remains of a German mountain climber who disappeared while hiking along a glacier near Switzerland’s iconic Matterhorn mountain in 1986 have been recovered, as melting glaciers have led to the reemergence of bodies and objects thought to be long-lost.

The grisly discovery was made on July 12 by climbers hiking along the Theodul Glacier in Zermatt, police in the Swiss region of Valais said on Thursday.