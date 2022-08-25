FILE PHOTO: 72nd Cannes Film Festival - Closing ceremony - Red Carpet Arrivals

Sylvester Stallone waves at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

 reuters file/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Sylvester Stallone is denying rumors about what made his marriage rocky.

The “Rocky” star and writer, 76, told TMZ Wednesday that wife Jennifer Flavin’s decision to file for divorce from him late last week had nothing to do with his Rottweiler Dwight.