T-Mobile to buy owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile for $1.35 bln Reuters Mar 15, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save T-Mobile US Inc will acquire Ka'ena Corp, the owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed budget wireless provider Mint Mobile, for as much as $1.35 billion, the telecom operator said on Wednesday.(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Ohio man calls 911 after zebra attack: 'Come before it gets me again!' A railroad fan photographed Putin's armored train. Now he lives in exile. +2 He took on a $60 traffic ticket with a $600-an-hour attorney Belgian hospital food earns restaurant guide accolade +2 Romanian court denies Andrew Tate's request to be released on bail Free-diver plunges to record depth beneath frozen Swiss lake Load more {{title}} Most Popular Family of missing woman criticizes police in Virgin Islands, invoke recent death of NH native He took on a $60 traffic ticket with a $600-an-hour attorney Stranded on a mountain, he tied his phone to a drone to text for help 'Stranger Things' actor Grace Van Dien alleges sexual misconduct by movie producer Free-diver plunges to record depth beneath frozen Swiss lake South African rapper Costa Titch dies after performing at music festival Fox News coverage sowed vaccine hesitancy, study says He mistakenly entered a stranger's Tesla. The app let him drive it, he says. Can money buy happiness? Scientists say it can. Permanent daylight saving time: The clock is ticking in Congress Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Bob Gorrell Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email