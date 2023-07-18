SWEDEN, Maine — Two hopeful strawberry pickers on bicycles looked perplexed when they read the "closed" sign on the door and saw the papered windows of the fruit stand at the popular Pietree Orchard here on Saturday afternoon.

The couple, who live nearby, had come annually to pick raspberries and strawberries in the spring and apples and peaches in the fall. The orchard also offered homemade pizza. Part of the draw is that Tabitha King, a novelist like her husband, Stephen King, owns the orchard.