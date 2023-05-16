TACO BELL-TRADEMARKS/TACO TUESDAY

FILE PHOTO: A Taco Bell order and drinks sit inside the first digital-only U.S. location at Times Square in New York City, U.S., April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

 SHANNON STAPLETON

Taco Bell Corp. on Tuesday asked the U.S. Trademark Office to cancel two smaller rivals' "Taco Tuesday" trademarks in what the largest Mexican fast-food chain in the U.S. called a bid to "liberate the phrase for restaurants nationwide."

Taco Bell's petitions said the trademarks, owned by Gregory's Restaurant & Bar in New Jersey and Wyoming-based Taco John's in the rest of the country, wrongly monopolize the use of the phrase in the restaurant industry.