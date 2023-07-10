There’s just one week left for you to claim money the IRS might owe you. Here’s how you can do it.

The IRS estimates nearly $1.5 billion in tax refunds haven’t been claimed. So, if you didn’t file your 2019 taxes and are one of 1.5 million taxpayers that still need to, you have until July 17.

State or DistrictEstimated Number of IndividualsMedian Potential RefundTotal Potential Refunds*
Alabama 23,900 $880 $23,694,700
Alaska 6,000 $917 $6,542,300
Arizona 35,400 $824 $33,911,500
Arkansas 12,800 $864 $12,586,100
California 144,700 $856 $141,780,000
Colorado 30,100 $859 $29,514,000
Connecticut 15,400 $934 $16,198,400
Delaware 5,700 $880 $5,754,900
District of Columbia 4,400 $887 $4,550,100
Florida 89,300 $893 $89,530,400
Georgia 48,000 $826 $46,269,000
Hawaii 8,800 $932 $9,197,700
Idaho 7,600 $758 $6,996,000
Illinois 55,800 $916 $57,591,300
Indiana 31,700 $916 $32,115,100
Iowa 15,300 $926 $15,492,600
Kansas 14,600 $913 $14,753,700
Kentucky 18,600 $906 $18,574,200
Louisiana 22,000 $877 $22,274,800
Maine 6,400 $876 $6,197,300
Maryland 31,400 $897 $32,344,500
Massachusetts 35,700 $966 $38,400,900
Michigan 48,500 $888 $48,582,600
Minnesota 23,200 $848 $22,387,800
Mississippi 12,300 $820 $11,836,700
Missouri 31,800 $880 $31,345,700
Montana 5,200 $854 $5,144,900
Nebraska 7,800 $893 $7,745,600
Nevada 15,800 $869 $15,550,300
New Hampshire 6,900 $974 $7,451,800
New Jersey 40,500 $924 $42,035,900
New Mexico 9,600 $867 $9,522,400
New York 81,600 $945 $86,826,200
North Carolina 45,800 $862 $44,426,600
North Dakota 3,700 $958 $3,997,100
Ohio 51,800 $868 $50,234,900
Oklahoma 21,400 $897 $21,770,000
Oregon 23,700 $801 $22,348,900
Pennsylvania 56,000 $924 $57,572,600
Rhode Island 4,300 $924 $4,468,700
South Carolina 18,200 $809 $17,264,100
South Dakota 3,700 $918 $3,746,700
Tennessee 28,100 $873 $27,623,700
Texas 135,300 $924 $142,235,200
Utah 11,700 $845 $11,198,400
Vermont 3,100 $901 $3,036,600
Virginia 42,200 $869 $42,110,500
Washington 42,400 $934 $44,823,200
West Virginia 6,500 $959 $6,818,900
Wisconsin 21,000 $834 $20,003,100
Wyoming 3,300 $949 $3,534,800
Totals 1,469,000 $893 $1,479,913,400