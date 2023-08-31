Swfities who didn’t get a chance to see Taylor Swift’s epic world tour, “The Eras Tour,” will get a chance to experience the concert in an unforgettable film experience in theaters on Oct. 13.
Taylor Swift announced on her Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 31, that her concert will be hitting the big screen in theaters in North America on Oct. 13. Tickets are on sale now at AMC Theaters or fans can buy them on Fandango as well.
“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon. Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk).”
The film will play at every one of its AMC Theaters U.S. locations at least four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through its initial engagement, with many of the chain’s Imax and Dolby Cinema locations locked in to ensure the singer remains larger than life on its premium screens. The film will also play on Cinemark and Regal screens in the U.S., with other theaters and chains expected to be added.
Overseas Swifties still looking to see Taylor live can shop online for tickets to her Eras Tour using StubHub and VividSeats. Her tour will pick back up in November in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The tour features songs from her recent 10th studio album, “Midnights,” which launched back on Oct. 21. It also will span a wide variety of her discography, including her country roots in “Fearless,” electropop beats from “Reputation,” slow ballads from sister albums “Evermore” and “Folklore” and everything in between.