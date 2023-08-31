ENTER-CRUEL-SUMMER-INTO-FUN-FALL-2-LV.jpg

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 24.

 Las Vegas Review-Journal/File

Swfities who didn’t get a chance to see Taylor Swift’s epic world tour, “The Eras Tour,” will get a chance to experience the concert in an unforgettable film experience in theaters on Oct. 13.

Taylor Swift announced on her Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 31, that her concert will be hitting the big screen in theaters in North America on Oct. 13. Tickets are on sale now at AMC Theaters or fans can buy them on Fandango as well.