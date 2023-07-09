Authorities on Friday said they arrested a 54-year-old woman from Connecticut outside the gates of Taylor Swift’s multimillion-dollar Rhode Island home, known for its rich backstory, views of Long Island and in recent years, the singer’s celebrity-filled Independence Day parties.

Chief Paul Gingerella of the Westerly Police Department told The Washington Post that the woman, who was detained on Monday, had visited the residence several weeks earlier and was warned by police not to return.