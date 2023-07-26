LONDON — A tearful Kevin Spacey said he was “humbled” after a jury in a London court found him not guilty on Wednesday of carrying out multiple sex assaults on four men.

After 12 hours and 26 minutes of deliberation, the jury acquitted the Oscar-winning U.S. actor by a majority on nine charges which he was accused of committing between 2004 and 2013 at a time when he was working at London’s Old Vic theater.