Teenage walruses at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A pair of adolescent walruses are settling into their new home at a zoo in Tacoma, feasting on restaurant-quality mussels and clams.

Six-year-old male Balzak and female Lakina are half-siblings born just two weeks apart, with the same father but different mothers. They are now at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium after an international trip via cargo plane and trucks from the Aquarium du Quebec in Canada.