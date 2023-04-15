Boston has been hosting the world's oldest annual marathon for 127 years. No year has been missed, not even the one after two brothers set off pressure cooker bombs at the 2013 Boston Marathon and the city was brought to a standstill for almost a week. A Netflix docuseries, released Wednesday, takes viewers back to the intense days figuring out who set off the bombs and tracking them down.

"American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing," released nearly 10 years after it happened, and just days before the upcoming race on Monday, reveals the thoughts of officials heading the investigation, including FBI special agent Rick Deslauriers; Carmen Ortiz, who prosecuted the bombers; police superintendent Billy Evans, and police commissioner Ed Davis.