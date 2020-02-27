A Delaware couple who got married Sunday has already proven willing to stand by each other’s side in sickness and in health.
Gus and Rachel Jimenez tied the knot a week after getting engaged at Wilmington Hospital, where the groom is being treated for terminal cancer, according to CNN.
“We’re still living in the moment,” Rachel said. “I still want to be his wife no matter what.”
Gus was reportedly diagnosed with a rare, aggressive and incurable form of cancer in his lungs in August.
On Jan. 31, his condition worsened and he was rushed to the emergency room. He’s been hospitalized since and may never return home, but that isn’t stopping him from getting on with his life.
The dying man proposed to the love of his life Feb. 15 and she accepted. Rachel called the situation “bittersweet,” but said she’s thrilled to be Gus’ wife.
“We’re still on cloud nine,” she said.
Hospital caretakers set up seats and provided a wedding cake and treats for the ceremony. A photographer volunteered to take photos of the newlyweds, whose tux and wedding dress were also donated from formal wear clothiers.