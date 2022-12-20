FILE PHOTO: Terry Hall of British band The Specials performs as part of celebrations before the London 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony at Hyde Park, London

Terry Hall of British band The Specials performs as part of celebrations before the London 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony at Hyde Park, London, Aug. 12, 2012.

 Ki Price/REUTERS

LONDON - Terry Hall, lead singer of British ska band The Specials, whose often politically charged hits in the late 1970s and early 1980s included "Gangsters" and "Ghost Town," has died aged 63, his former band members said.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced," they said on Twitter.