A Texas father helped save the day after an enormous alligator approached his two children out of the blue last month.
The man, Andrew Grande, noticed the nearly 600-pound gator getting closer to his daughter and son, as well as a babysitter, as they fished and caught crabs near their home in League City in late July, he recalled to CNN.
Right as the alligator neared his feet, Grande managed to toss his 4-year-old daughter over the fence.
“When I first saw him, the only thing I was thinking of was just getting my daughter, just getting her out of the way,” Grande told CNN. “What his intentions were, I’m not 100% sure, but I wasn’t going to find out.”
Grande said the alligator was a whopping 11 feet and seven inches long, calling it “by far the biggest one we’ve ever seen.”
Even after Grande went behind the home’s fence, the alligator continued to retreat and return for around 20 minutes to a half hour, he said.
“He was just so big that if he had jumped out he would have just broken the fence, he was just that heavy,” Grande told CNN.
A game warden later captured the reptile and took it to the Gator Country wildlife rescue park in Beaumont, Texas. Grande plans to take his kids to see the massive gator at the park at some point.
He said other alligators he’s come across in the past have generally kept their distance from humans.
League City is located about 30 miles southeast of Houston.