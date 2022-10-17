FOOD-HOTSAUCE-LAWSUIT-LA

A California man is suing the company that makes Texas Pete hot sauce, accusing it of misleading customers with its name because its signature sauce is manufactured in North Carolina. The suit, filed in federal court in California last month, alleges that T.W. Garner Food Co. defrauds customers with its name and lone star logo on the iconic brand. (Marc Martin/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

A man bought a bottle of Texas Pete original hot sauce for $3 before discovering it is from North Carolina and not Texas.

If he knew the sauce was made in Winston-Salem before purchasing it, he says he never would have bought it, according to a class-action lawsuit filed against the company producing Texas Pete hot sauce.