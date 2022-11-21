Growing up, Tanya Herbert always towered above her classmates.
Now, the Texas woman has earned a Guinness World Record for the size of her feet, breaking the previous record held by a United Kingdom woman.
Growing up, Tanya Herbert always towered above her classmates.
Now, the Texas woman has earned a Guinness World Record for the size of her feet, breaking the previous record held by a United Kingdom woman.
Herbert, who lives in Houston, said she exclusively shops for shoes online. Her right foot measures 13.03 inches and her left 12.79 inches, typically a women’s size 18 or men’s size 16-17.
“Going to the stores was out of the question,” Herbert told Guinness in an interview. “None of the stores I’ve ever been to have carried a men’s size 16 let alone a women’s size 18.”
At 6 feet, 9 inches tall, Herbert is only three inches shorter than the tallest woman alive, Turkey’s Rumeysa Gelgi, who is 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall.
Herbert’s parents, who were both well over 6 feet tall, instilled confidence in her from an early age, she said, so her height never bothered her.
For much of her life, Herbert only wore men’s shoes. But social media has helped her connect with other women who struggle to find shoes, she told Guinness. She even picked up tips to alter smaller shoes to fit her.
“I buy some of the largest shoes I could find online and manipulate those to extend them out a little longer and make them a little wider so that they would fit my feet,” she said.
Social media has also brought some unwanted attention, including from men who ask for photos of her feet.
“I never got on social media to be an object of attention or anything like that, or to go into foot fetish world,” she told Guinness. “Five percent of men that do follow me are the ones who send strange and interesting comments into my inbox asking if I would sell them pictures of my feet.”
Herbert said she hopes her story will prompt shoe manufacturers to provide more inclusive shoe sizing, with customizable and affordable options.
“Being a world record holder may open doors that I may not have been able to get into beforehand,” Herbert said in the interview. “I want to be a spark to the shoe manufacturing industry.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.