Vacharaesorn and Chakriwat Vivacharawongse, Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn's sons, speak to members of the media at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi international airport as they head back to the United States after a surprise visit to the kingdom after living abroad for 27 years, Thailand, August 14, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK -- The two sons of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn ended their first visit to Thailand in 27 years on Monday, without any comment on their surprise arrival from the palace.

Vacharaeson Vivacharawongse, 42, arrived in Thailand last week and visited a child care center and took part in religious ceremonies at a Bangkok temple.